Postgame News and Notes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said he was pleased with the effort of his running game during Saturday’s 62-0 win over Vanderbilt.

“I thought we did some good things early on, we made some good IDs. They loaded the box on us, and when they load the box on us you’ve got to be willing to throw it,” Smart said. “Some of the time we tried to block it and we got 4- and 5-yard runs and some of the times we tried to throw because of the number they had in.”

The final total was impressive.

Georgia ran for a season-high 241 yards on 48 carries, an average of just over 5 yards per carry.

Although seven different players had runs over 11 yards, the Bulldogs still have not had the long, breakaway score that most fans have been accustomed to seeing.

Ironically, it was wide receiver Ladd McConkey who had the longest run when he scored on a 24-yard reverse. The longest run by a back came on a 15-yard touchdown by Daijun Edwards. Zamir White’s longest run was 11 yards.

Kenny McIntosh's longest run was 13 yards and James Cook's was 10.

“We’re not as big and massive. We don’t have Ben Cleveland, Solomon Kindley, and some of those guys. But we are athletic, and our guys make good IDs and put us in the right place,” Smart said. “But we have not been as explosive in the run game as I would like to be or as consistent as I would like to be.”

However, as Smart points out, there’s another reason you haven’t seen the explosive run plays as before.

Stacking the line of scrimmage has become a favorite strategy of opponents, who apparently prefer to dare the Bulldogs to throw. Considering Georgia’s recent success, that plan could change.

“It always concerns you. If you don’t run the ball effectively, it can create problems for you, but again, balance is what the defense dictates for you. They were dictating to us that they were not going to let us run the ball, make it difficult and try to make us throw the ball. And we did. We hit some explosive plays because of the way they were playing the run.”