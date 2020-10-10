Podlesny comes through again

Before the season began, many not only wondered who would fill the shoes of departed kicker Rodrigo Blankenship—but ultimately, how would that person do once he got the job. Redshirt sophomore Jack Podlesny has handled that mission with aplomb. In Saturday’s 44-21 rout of Tennessee, the former Glynn Academy standout added three more field goals to his season totals, including a career-best 51-yard attempt to put the Bulldogs ahead 23-21 late in the third quarter. “I’m kicking with a lot of confidence,” Podlesny said in a post-game Zoom with reporters. He stands 8 of 9 on field-goal attempts in Georgia’s three games. Coach Kirby Smart insists he was not surprised. With Blankenship gone, the Bulldogs held an extensive battle before settling on Podlesny, who beat out Jared Zirkel for the job. “No, we kicked more field goals this year than I ever kicked in my entire life. We kicked so many field goals that I got sick of kicking field goals. So I knew what he could do. We had the longest field goal competition I’ve ever seen in my life, and he won that competition,” Smart said. “So, like I told you all a long time ago, he was tried and tested and battle-tested long before he ever hit that field. So he's got a strong leg. I'd appreciate it if he could keep his kickoffs in-bounds, because that's a killer. But he made up for it after the dumb penalty we had, when he kicked it deep right, and put it in the end zone. That was a huge play in the game.”

Jack Podlesny added three more field goals Saturday, including a 51-yarder. (Andrew Davis Tucker/UGA Sports Communications)

Ugly first half for Dawgs

For the second time in three games, Georgia’s first-half offensive issues were a huge point of consternation for Smart. “We’ve got to show a lot of improvement in a lot of areas," Smart said. "I was disappointed in our start to the game. Anytime you spot somebody seven, it's not good, and we gave up some explosives on defense. "But the positives were, we did not blink. We've got a very emotional team, and I thought in the locker room there was a lot of emotion shown." Against Arkansas, it was 11 first-half penalties that resulted in the Razorbacks taking a 7-5 halftime lead. In Saturday’s win over the Volunteers, some poor execution put the Bulldogs in an early hole. It started on the game’s second play when Trey Hill’s snap sailed well over the head of quarterback Stetson Bennett, who attempted to knock the ball out of the end zone, with no success. Instead, the Vols recovered in the end zone, giving Tennessee a quick 7-0 lead. This was just the beginning. In the second quarter, the Bulldogs lined up for a questionable try on 4th-and-1 from Georgia’s own 36. Wrong move. Not only was Bennett brought down short of the first down, but prior to the snap, Georgia was called for illegal motion. The penalty was declined, and on the very next play, quarterback Jarrett Guarantano hit Josh Palmer on a 36-yard touchdown to tie the game at 14. Tennessee would forge ahead 21-17 on Guarantano’s second touchdown pass to Palmer, but Georgia would roar back, driving down to the 1-yard line with 16 seconds left. But the Bulldogs failed to score. Despite going with its jumbo package of Jordan Davis at tight end and Jalen Carter at fullback, running back Zamir White was knocked down short both times as the first half came to an end. “There were a couple of costly calls. Fourth and 1, we didn’t get it, and they turn around and score the very next play; then the touchdown before the half, leaving one out there which could have been a huge back-breaker for them—it gives them huge momentum,” Smart said. “That’s stuff we simply can’t continue to do”

Injury Update

…Running back James Cook (arm/hand) dressed out but did not play. …Linebacker Jermaine Johnson (dinged up per Smart) did not play for the second straight game. …Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Warren McClendon was shaken up with 12:41 left in the game, but was able to walk off the field under his own power. With McClendon out, redshirt freshman Xavier Truss slid out to left tackle, with Jamaree Salyer taking over at right tackle.

On failed fourth-down runs

Smart expressed frustration over the fact his offense was not able to convert a pair of fourth-and-short runs, but other than the one he tried from his own 36, he had absolutely no regrets. With time running out in the first half, Georgia had two shots from inside the Tennessee 1-yard line but failed to convert. “If you don’t go for it on fourth and goal from the one, what are you telling your team?” said Smart. “That decision was made a long, long time ago. So, fourth and inside the one on the last play of the half, that decision was made for me 20 years ago. It's who I am, what I believe. I don't care what the score is. That’s just what I believe.” Earlier, a different fourth-and-one attempt resulted in another failure that gave the ball back to the Vols. Tennessee scored on the very next play. “You look at fourth and ones as an appetite for risk, I don’t. I look at it as the law of percentages saying you're going to make it more than you don't. It’s disappointing we didn’t,” Smart said. “I was probably more frustrated with the other one, the first one when we tried to hard-count them and draw them off, but didn’t get it.” Smart said that's an area that must improve, moving forward. “I feel like, with our offensive line, we should be able to get a foot. They did, against a pretty good defensive line. They did it and got a first down twice,” he said. “I feel like we should be able to do that. We didn't execute, so that falls on me. I'm not second-guessing the decision; I'll leave that to you guys. If I could go out there again today, I would do it again. I’d do that until I couldn’t do it anymore, unless someone could guarantee me we weren’t going to make it.”

Quotables

“I think we covered tonight, so that’s good.” – Stetson Bennett “Everybody puts sweat in the bucket.” – Smart on the play of his defense “What stands out is the camaraderie they have about them, and they take pride in being good. They don't have a bunch of prima donnas. There are a lot of guys contributing. The atmosphere that's created on defense, we're not letting much go. We're not going to let them in, and they hold everyone accountable. They did score today. They scored two touchdowns, but at the end of the day, they were really good throws against pretty good corners.” – More from Smart on the defense



This and that

…Graduate transfer tight end Tré McKitty made his first career start as a Bulldog, as Georgia opened up with a two-tight-end set. It was his Bulldog debut, as he missed the first two games this year due to a knee injury. He'd made 19 starts at FSU. On defense, sophomore linebacker Nolan Smith made his first career start. The longest active starting streak on offense belongs to center Trey Hill, now with 21, while Richard LeCounte leads the defense with 21 straight. …McKitty’s first catch as a Bulldog went for 19 yards. …Monty Rice led the Bulldogs with eight tackles, including a strip-and-fumble recovery that he brought back or a 20-yard touchdown. Azeez Ojulari added two sacks and two forced fumbles. …Georgia got 13 points off three Vol turnovers. …Wide receiver Jermaine Burton’s 43-yard run in the second quarter was the longest by the Bulldogs this year.

