Beef package

Think about it for a second: 625 pounds. Let that thought soak in. That's the extra muscle offensive coordinator Todd Monken broke out for the first time this year, as he used both nose tackle Jordan Davis and defensive tackle Jalen Carter as short-yardage blockers during Saturday’s 27-6 win over No. 7 Auburn. According to head coach Kirby Smart, the idea to use the two defenders came as a direct suggestion from Monken, who drew upon his experience in the NFL to give the two defensive players their respective opportunities. “Monken talked about the inability to travel a lot of guys to the NFL, that they used defensive players for those packages,” Smart said. “We certainly think Jordan is a weapon because of his athleticism and his size, and Jalen did a lot of that stuff in high school, and he actually played some fullback.” Each time the two lined up, the Bulldogs scored. Davis lined up at tight end, and Carter at fullback. Both times, Georgia scored, getting a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs by Zamir White. “We’ve had it in for a while and thought we could use it if we wanted to,” Smart said. “Monken and the offensive staff did a good job developing that package.”

Jordan Davis (99) makes a block to spring Zamir White. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)

Injury update

Running back James Cook suffered what was described as shoulder injury in the second quarter and did not return to the game. Right tackle Warren McClendon also had to leave the game in the second quarter. Fortunately, both players are fine. “All those guys are fine. Warren McClendon just cramped a little bit, so he should be fine,” Smart said. “James is fine. He probably could have come back in the game, and at the point we didn’t need him to, Ron (Courson) said he wasn’t going to bring him back. But he was ready to go in the second half.”

Targeting calls cost both teams

A pair of targeting calls proved detrimental to both Auburn and Georgia. In the first quarter, Tiger starting safety Smoke Monday was called for targeting Kearis Jackson who was trying to field a punt. Monday was ejected for the rest of the game. Auburn was already minus starting cornerback Jaylin Simpson, who missed the game with an ankle injury. In the second quarter, Bulldog safety Richard LeCounte was whistled for the exact same penalty and was forced to miss the rest of the game. He was replaced by junior Christopher Smith.

This and that