Postgame News and Notes
Beef package
Think about it for a second: 625 pounds.
Let that thought soak in.
That's the extra muscle offensive coordinator Todd Monken broke out for the first time this year, as he used both nose tackle Jordan Davis and defensive tackle Jalen Carter as short-yardage blockers during Saturday’s 27-6 win over No. 7 Auburn.
According to head coach Kirby Smart, the idea to use the two defenders came as a direct suggestion from Monken, who drew upon his experience in the NFL to give the two defensive players their respective opportunities.
“Monken talked about the inability to travel a lot of guys to the NFL, that they used defensive players for those packages,” Smart said. “We certainly think Jordan is a weapon because of his athleticism and his size, and Jalen did a lot of that stuff in high school, and he actually played some fullback.”
Each time the two lined up, the Bulldogs scored.
Davis lined up at tight end, and Carter at fullback. Both times, Georgia scored, getting a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs by Zamir White.
“We’ve had it in for a while and thought we could use it if we wanted to,” Smart said. “Monken and the offensive staff did a good job developing that package.”
Injury update
Running back James Cook suffered what was described as shoulder injury in the second quarter and did not return to the game.
Right tackle Warren McClendon also had to leave the game in the second quarter. Fortunately, both players are fine.
“All those guys are fine. Warren McClendon just cramped a little bit, so he should be fine,” Smart said. “James is fine. He probably could have come back in the game, and at the point we didn’t need him to, Ron (Courson) said he wasn’t going to bring him back. But he was ready to go in the second half.”
Targeting calls cost both teams
A pair of targeting calls proved detrimental to both Auburn and Georgia.
In the first quarter, Tiger starting safety Smoke Monday was called for targeting Kearis Jackson who was trying to field a punt. Monday was ejected for the rest of the game.
Auburn was already minus starting cornerback Jaylin Simpson, who missed the game with an ankle injury.
In the second quarter, Bulldog safety Richard LeCounte was whistled for the exact same penalty and was forced to miss the rest of the game.
He was replaced by junior Christopher Smith.
This and that
…Georgia’s 10-point first quarter marked the first time the Bulldogs had scored 10 points against the Tigers in the opening stanza since 2012.
…This was Zamir White’s first game with two rushing touchdowns.
…Saturday marked the latest home opener for the Bulldogs since the 1966 SEC Champions (10-1) beat Ole Miss 9-3 on Oct. 8. That year, Georgia played its first three games on the road. For the first time since 1936, Georgia and Auburn tangled outside the month of November in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. That year, they squared off on Oct. 24 in Columbus, Ga. (20-14 Tigers).
…Warren McClendon started at right tackle, but suffered from cramps and was later replaced by Owen Condon, who played the entire second half.
…Saturday’s attendance was 20,524.
…Mark Webb’s interception of Bo Nix was the first of his career. The interception was also the first for Auburn quarterbacks in 251 attempts, ending the second-longest active streak in the country behind Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence.
…Kearis Jackson’s nine catches for 147-yard performance was the second-most by a Bulldog receiver under Kirby Smart. George Pickens’ 175 yards in the Sugar Bowl is No. 1.
…By limiting Auburn to 216 yards, it marked the fifth time in the last six meetings in the Kirby Smart era that Auburn was held to 14 points or less. It was Auburn’s lowest point tally since Georgia blanked the Tigers 38-0 in 2012 in Auburn, and its lowest in Athens since 1967, when Georgia won 17-0. Georgia is now 9-4 against top 10 teams in the Smart era.
…Monty Rice led the Bulldogs with 7 tackles while junior Adam Anderson had two of the team’s three sacks. Junior Azeez Ojulari had five stops with 3 tackles for loss.
…Stetson Bennett had a career-long 49-yard strike to Jackson that helped set up Georgia’s third TD of the night. Bennett had a key 3rd down conversion on the first scoring drive. On a 3rd and 10 at the AU 32, Bennett fired a 17-yard pass to Jackson. Georgia would go 10 plays and cover 43 yards for the score. He had another key 3rd down conversion on the next touchdown drive.
…Georgia gained 202 yards on 45 attempts. Redshirt sophomore Zamir White finished with 88 yards on a career-high 19 attempts. He had posted a career-high 2 TDs in the first half. Junior James Cook added 41 yards in the first half before leaving with a right shoulder injury. True freshman Kendall Milton saw extended action in the second half and ended with 30 yards on six carries.
…With Saturday’s win, Georgia leads the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry 61-56-8. It's the second most played active series in the NCAA FBS. Georgia now has won nine of the past 11 meetings, including four straight, dating back to the 2017 SEC Championship Game.
…Junior Jake Camarda punted only twice (both in the first half) for a 51.5-yard average. His first punt went 63 yards, which tied his career-long. Redshirt sophomore kicker Jack Podlesny connected on a 21-yard field goal for a 10-0 edge in the first quarter and finished the first half with three PATs. He added a 25-yard FG in the 3rd quarter. Sophomore Kenny McIntosh had one kickoff return for 38 yards, while redshirt sophomore Kearis Jackson had a pair of punt returns for six yards.
Bennett and redshirt freshman Warren McClendon (RT) made their first career starts.