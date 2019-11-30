Post-game notes: Pickens to miss first half of SEC title game
ATLANTA – Kirby Smart has spoken more than once regarding freshman George Pickens and his need to play with poise.
Saturday, that message fell on deaf ears. The wide receiver got into a fight with Tech cornerback Tre Swilling following an 8-yard touchdown pass to Dominick Blaylock. The dust-up resulted in Pickens getting ejected from the game.
Smart confirmed Pickens will be suspended for the first half of next week’s game against LSU. He had already sat out the first half of the Georgia Tech game.
“He was suspended for the first half for violation of team rules, and that’s all I’m going to say about that,” Smart said. “Unfortunately, he got an undisciplined penalty, and when you get an undisciplined penalty, make undisciplined decisions—regardless of who did what first—you pay a penalty for that. He won’t be able to play the first half of next week. When you make emotional decisions, that’s what happens.”
According to SEC rules, any player fighting will be suspended for the next half of play.
Pickens was ejected, while Swilling, who appeared to throw the first punch, was allowed to stay in the game.
“But we’re going to help George. We’re going to help him grow up, and hopefully make better decisions, so he can help our team. But that’s unfortunate.”
Running back Brian Herrien said he intends to speak with Pickens about what happened.
“I’m going to talk to him. I used to have a little bit of anger myself when I was younger, too,” Herrien said. “He just lets people get under his skin a little too much. I’ve got to talk to him about that; that’s really the only thing.”
Herrien said he’ll speak with Pickens soon. “I’ve never gotten into any altercations in a game, but I feel where he’s coming from. That’s why I feel I’m the one that needs to talk to him.”
Smart hopes Pickens learns his lesson, and wasn’t shy with his comments about why controlling one’s emotions in the heat of a game is a huge deal.
"Yeah, don't be stupid. I mean, don't be stupid. It's just silly, it's selfish, it's undisciplined. It's, ‘Why?’” Smart said. “You ask yourself why. Why would I give up an opportunity over what we have next week? Over what? I always ask guys, 'Was it worth it?' That's what I always say. Was it worth it? It's not worth it to me, when you hurt the team. But you live, and you grow up, and you love them.”
Smart said he’s confident Pickens will bounce back a better young man.
“I love George Pickens. He went to the hospital with us on Friday and did an unbelievable job. He had as much charisma and as much care for those kids as anybody we had there,” Smart said. “George is a great kid. He's a freshman. I know now, because I have my own children, that you have to love them, and you have to help them. And you have to discipline your children. They do things wrong, then they get punished.”
Cager undergoes surgery
Smart said that grad transfer Lawrence Cager underwent successful ankle surgery in Athens Friday after suffering the injury in practice Wednesday.
“He’ll make a full recovery,” said Smart, who acknowledged Cager will definitely miss the SEC Championship.
It doesn’t appear he'll be able to play in a playoff or bowl game, either. “It’s doubtful,” Smart said.
Shakeup on OL nets results
After Georgia failed to pick up a first down on its first two possessions, a shakeup on the offensive line prior to possession No. 3 led to the Bulldogs’ first score.
On the drive, Jamaree Salyer took over for Solomon Kindley at left guard, with Cade Mays replacing Ben Cleveland at right.
"I thought he practiced really well this week. Sam [Pittman] came to me this week and said, 'Jamaree had a really good week of practice.' We wanted to play him early in the game. I don't know when he got in, but I know he earned the right to play. The more he practices well, the more opportunities he'll get."
With Salyer and Mays in the lineup, the Bulldogs promptly drove 64 yards on just seven plays, capped by a 2-yard touchdown run.
First touchdown for Woerner
It took 47 receptions, but senior tight end Charlie Woerner finally caught his first touchdown pass in Saturday’s game against the Yellow Jackets.
Leading 10-0, Jake Fromm’s 20-yard pass to the senior from Tiger capped a six-play, 77-yard drive with 1:54 left in the first quarter.
“I didn’t realize that was his first. Awesome. Think about how many blocks that guy’s had for one touchdown. You think about it. He asked me before the game, he asked me, what was your record against Tech? I told him 3-1 or really 4-1, if you count a redshirt year. He was just like, ‘Coach, I want to go out on top so bad.’ For a kid who's meant so much to our program, golly, I mean. The blocking value he's had, and not getting as many catches—he deserves it, and you want to get him that play. I thought that was huge.”
It marked just the second touchdown catch by a Bulldog tight end this season after Eli Wolf’s scoring grab against Auburn two weeks ago.
This and that
…Defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt did not dress out to an undisclosed injury.
…For the first time this year, freshman D’Wan Mathis dressed out for a game. Mathis, you’ll recall, underwent brain surgery back in May to remove a cyst. Earlier this week, Smart said the quarterback was progressing and has actually helped the Bulldogs on the scout team, although he still hasn’t been cleared by team doctors to take any hits.
…Dominick Blaylock’s muffed punt in the second quarter was just Georgia’s first turnover in the past five games, going all the way back to the loss to South Carolina.
…Graduate safety Jake Reed now has a team-high 41 consecutive starts for the defense, while Fromm leads the offense with 40 consecutive starts. Saturday’s game captains were Swift, Andrew Thomas, and Michael Barnett. Tech won the toss and elected to receive. Both teams went three and out on their first possession.
…Coming in today, Georgia ranked 2nd nationally in Scoring Defense, allowing just 10.7 points per game, and third nationally in rushing defense (68.5 yards per game; fifth in total defense (267.8 ypg). Tech was held to seven points (courtesy of a 17-yard drive after a fumble) and 139 yards of total offense (99-rush, 40-pass) on 58 plays, and was blanked in the second half. The Bulldog defense has posted 31 scoreless quarters. Georgia is one of two FBS teams (Clemson being the other) not to allow an opponent more than 20 points in a game this year. Also, Georgia has surrendered just one rushing TD all year (to Auburn on Nov. 16).
…Georgia’s leading tackler was junior Monty Rice with eight, and he now has a team-best 79 stops on the year. Tech was forced to punt 13 times a school record for them.
…With Saturday’s 52-7 victory, Georgia finishes the regular season 11-1 for the third straight year and fifth time since 2002. This year’s squad is the 12th in school history to tally at least 11 wins in a season. Georgia extends its advantage in the Tech series to 70-39-5 and retains the Governor’s Cup Trophy. The victory here was Georgia’s 10th straight over Tech in Atlanta. The 52 points and the 45-point margin of victory were the largest in a series that dates back to 1893. This year’s senior class improves to 43-11, which is tied for the second most wins in school history (1983 squad went 43-4-1). The 2005 class has the most wins with a 44-9 mark.
…In just three quarters of action, junior Jake Fromm tied his career high with four TD passes, the second time he’s done that, both against Tech. Today, he finished 14-for-29 for 254 yards and 4 TDs. Last year against Tech, he was 13-for-16 for 175 yards and 4 TDs. He moved into second place in school history for TD passes now with 75, passing David Greene’s 72 (2001-04). The school- and SEC-record holder is Aaron Murray (121 from 2010-13). Fromm’s TD passes today went to four different Bulldogs, senior Charlie Woerner (20-yarder), senior Tyler Simmons (17-yarder), freshman George Pickens (41-yarder), and freshman Dominick Blaylock.
…Redshirt sophomore Stetson Bennett directed a 12-play, 90-yard TD drive in 6:54 that ended with a Kenny McIntosh 2-yard score. Bennett finished 2-for-3 for 27 yards.
…Rodrigo Blankenship had 10 points (one FG, 7 PATs) today to give him 428 for his career. He became Georgia’s career scoring leader last Saturday in the win over No. 24 Texas AM, with 418, and that is second in SEC history. Blankenship drilled a 49-yarder for a 3-0 edge with 10:00 left in the first quarter, then missed a 42-yarder as time expired in the first half. He is now 24-for-28 this season including 8-for-11 from 40-49 yards. It was his 77th successful field goal of his career, moving him into a tie for second in school history with Kevin Butler (1981-84). Billy Bennett (2000-03) owns the record with 87 in 110 attempts. Also, he had seven kickoffs with five touchbacks.