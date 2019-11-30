ATLANTA – Kirby Smart has spoken more than once regarding freshman George Pickens and his need to play with poise.

Saturday, that message fell on deaf ears. The wide receiver got into a fight with Tech cornerback Tre Swilling following an 8-yard touchdown pass to Dominick Blaylock. The dust-up resulted in Pickens getting ejected from the game.

Smart confirmed Pickens will be suspended for the first half of next week’s game against LSU. He had already sat out the first half of the Georgia Tech game.

“He was suspended for the first half for violation of team rules, and that’s all I’m going to say about that,” Smart said. “Unfortunately, he got an undisciplined penalty, and when you get an undisciplined penalty, make undisciplined decisions—regardless of who did what first—you pay a penalty for that. He won’t be able to play the first half of next week. When you make emotional decisions, that’s what happens.”

According to SEC rules, any player fighting will be suspended for the next half of play.

Pickens was ejected, while Swilling, who appeared to throw the first punch, was allowed to stay in the game.

“But we’re going to help George. We’re going to help him grow up, and hopefully make better decisions, so he can help our team. But that’s unfortunate.”

Running back Brian Herrien said he intends to speak with Pickens about what happened.

“I’m going to talk to him. I used to have a little bit of anger myself when I was younger, too,” Herrien said. “He just lets people get under his skin a little too much. I’ve got to talk to him about that; that’s really the only thing.”

Herrien said he’ll speak with Pickens soon. “I’ve never gotten into any altercations in a game, but I feel where he’s coming from. That’s why I feel I’m the one that needs to talk to him.”

Smart hopes Pickens learns his lesson, and wasn’t shy with his comments about why controlling one’s emotions in the heat of a game is a huge deal.

"Yeah, don't be stupid. I mean, don't be stupid. It's just silly, it's selfish, it's undisciplined. It's, ‘Why?’” Smart said. “You ask yourself why. Why would I give up an opportunity over what we have next week? Over what? I always ask guys, 'Was it worth it?' That's what I always say. Was it worth it? It's not worth it to me, when you hurt the team. But you live, and you grow up, and you love them.”

Smart said he’s confident Pickens will bounce back a better young man.

“I love George Pickens. He went to the hospital with us on Friday and did an unbelievable job. He had as much charisma and as much care for those kids as anybody we had there,” Smart said. “George is a great kid. He's a freshman. I know now, because I have my own children, that you have to love them, and you have to help them. And you have to discipline your children. They do things wrong, then they get punished.”