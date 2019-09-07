Unless you were paying close attention, you might have missed all Cade Mays was asked to during Saturday’s 63-17 win over Murray State.

Not only did the sophomore open at right guard, but during Georgia’s third offensive series, he slid over to right tackle in in place of Jamaree Salyer, who opened in place of the injured Isaiah Wilson (ankle).

But that wasn’t all.

Later, Mays gave Andrew Thomas a breather when he flipped over to left tackle—the second time in two games he’s been asked to play three positions in one day.

For Mays, this was no big deal.

“It’s really just second nature,” Mays said. “I do it in practice. I’ll go over there, do my assignment, go over here and do that assignment. It’s second nature to me. All the guys on the offensive line knows what everyone is doing, so it’s really not that big a deal to me.”

Kirby Smart wasn’t quite as modest as Mays.

Georgia’s head coach isn’t known for throwing out hyperbole when assessing his players. If criticism is warranted, he’ll say so. If praise is deserved, he’ll give that, too.

With Mays, there’s a lot to like.

“He’s very valuable. His strength is his diversity. He can play a lot of positions, he is very smart, he practices all those positions,” Smart said. “But with Cade, regardless of what position, he has fire in his belly. Cade is a competitor. Cade loves to win. When we score a touchdown, Cade’s the first guy to celebrate with his back. He blocks downfield and he practices that way. I love the way he plays the game. He plays the game the right way.”

There’s also more to his game.

Mays has also worked at center for the Bulldogs, and can also play left guard.

“I think it’s all due to the work I put in,” Mays said. “But Coach (Sam) Pittman has helped me polish my technique in a way where I can do it on both sides of the line. He’s really worked with me on that and it’s something we’ve both really attacked together and figured it out.”