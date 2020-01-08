Jake Fromm’s decision to leave Georgia a year early for the NFL wasn’t the only big news Wednesday.

Shortly after the quarterback’s announcement, it was learned that offensive lineman Cade Mays has entered his name in the transfer portal and intends to leave the Bulldog program.

UGASports confirmed the news, first reported by AL.com’s Matt Zenith. ESPN is also reporting that Mays plans to transfer to Tennessee, where his father was a former captain of the Vols.

However, there appears to be more to this story that could have played a role in Mays’ decision.

UGASports broke the news on Wednesday that Mays’ parents have a pending lawsuit against the UGA Athletic Association.

According to the Athens Clarke County Clerk of Court online site, on Dec. 5 of 2019, Mays’ father James Kevin Mays and mother Melinda filed suit claiming damages after the father had part of his right pinky finger partially amputated when a folding chair wedged it against a column. The report read that Mays’ pinky “shot across the floor” and was picked up by former offensive line coach Sam Pittman who "put the severed appendage on ice.”

The accident occurred two years ago on December 15, 2017, during the Mays family's official visit to Georgia. It is unclear if Cade Mays' decision to leave Athens took place after the lawsuit was filed.

Mays is the fourth Bulldog to place his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal, joining Otis Reese, Prather Hudson, and Robert Beal Jr.

Assuming he transfers, Mays would become the fourth member of Georgia’s offensive line to leave the program, joining Isaiah Wilson, Andrew Thomas and Solomon Kindley, all who left early for the NFL.

Mays appeared in 14 games last year for the Bulldogs, with 11 starts. Arguably Georgia’s most versatile lineman, Mays played all five offensive line positions at one point or the other for the Bulldogs this season.

There appears to be more than this story. Stay tuned to UGASports for the latest.