Jack Podlesny did not get a chance to see the end of TCU’s game with Baylor live. He was preparing to take the field for Saturday’s game at Kentucky.

However, color him impressed with Horned Frog kicker Griffin Kell, whose 40-yard field goal as time expired beat the Bears 29-28 to keep TCU’s playoff hopes alive.

What made Kell’s kick even more impressive is the fact the Horned Frogs had no timeouts and had to run the field goal team out as the clock ticked toward zero.

Kell did not even have time to set it up but managed to make good on his attempt.

“I wasn’t able to catch the end of the game, but I saw the recap,” Podlesny said. “It was very well-executed.”