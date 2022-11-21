Podlesny impressed by TCU kicker
Jack Podlesny did not get a chance to see the end of TCU’s game with Baylor live. He was preparing to take the field for Saturday’s game at Kentucky.
However, color him impressed with Horned Frog kicker Griffin Kell, whose 40-yard field goal as time expired beat the Bears 29-28 to keep TCU’s playoff hopes alive.
What made Kell’s kick even more impressive is the fact the Horned Frogs had no timeouts and had to run the field goal team out as the clock ticked toward zero.
Kell did not even have time to set it up but managed to make good on his attempt.
“I wasn’t able to catch the end of the game, but I saw the recap,” Podlesny said. “It was very well-executed.”
Podlesny said he was not sure how he would have handled the situation had it been him.
Most kickers are creatures of habit and have a routine before going through with their attempts. The fact Griffin did not do that and still was successful has Podlesny’s respect.
“Everyone does that situation differently, according to the kicker. Some will take steps off, some won’t. He didn’t take steps off, which I applaud him for that, because I probably would have tried to take steps off,” Podlesny said. “That might have hurt me, it might have helped me—who knows? It’s difficult.”
Podlesny has been a key piece of Georgia’s 2022 success.
He ranks second in the SEC and seventh nationally in scoring with 111 points (10.1 per game) and has made 55 of 65 field goals over his career. He’s converted 160 of 161 extra points.
The St. Simons native was named the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week after kicking three field goals for Georgia in its 16-6 win at Kentucky.
He’s converted 20 of his 22 field goal attempts this year.