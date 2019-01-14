Ticker
Plumlee's still with UGA, for now, but exploring each option

Chad Simmons • Rivals
Chad Simmons is a Recruiting Analyst for Rivals.com. He was the expert on The Next Class on Fox Sports South from 2011-2015. He currently covers Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Mississippi.

The first school to offer John Rhys Plumlee was Mississippi State. Dan Mullen was the head coach then and the offer was to play defensive back in Starkville.The 6-foot, 190 pound two-sport athlete ...

