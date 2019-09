Some of the Georgia Bulldogs players spoke with the media after the win at Vanderbilt. Jake Fromm discussed how he thought the crowd was booing until he realized the fan were yelling "Zuuueeesss" for Zamir White. Brian Herrien spoke about making a statement in his game. Azeez Ojulari was proud the defense did not give up a touchdown. Also, Demetris Robertson explains why he had a breakout game.