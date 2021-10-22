Pitching dominates for Red team

The Red team claimed game one of the Fall World Series with a 5-0 victory Friday at Foley Field.

Jaden Woods, Jake Poindexter and Nolan Crisp combined on a two-hit shutout of the Black squad while Connor Tate and Corey Collins collected two RBI apiece to pace the offense.

Game two of the series will be Saturday at 2 p.m. Admission is free.

Game 1 Highlights

*Graduate Connor Tate gave the Red squad a 2-0 lead with a two-run blast in the first.

*Sophomore Garrett Spikes smacked a leadoff double in the second, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by sophomore Josh Stinson and scored on a wild pitch for a 3-0 advantage for the Red team.

*Sophomore Corey Collins delivered two-out, two-run double to make it 5-0 in the third for the Red squad.

*Sophomore Jaden Woods provided an excellent start with three scoreless innings and three strikeouts for the Red team.

*Sophomore Bryce Melear tossed three scoreless frames of relief with three strikeouts for the Black team.

*Freshman Jake Poindexter pitched three shutout frames with three strikeouts for the Red team.

*Freshman Chandler Marsh needed just 11 pitches for a scoreless inning with one strikeout.

*Junior Nolan Crisp pitched the final inning to preserve the Red Team’s shutout.