The wait is over.

After sources recently told UGASports that freshman wide receiver George Pickens had qualified to enroll at Georgia, the five-star performer has made it campus, additional sources now confirm.

Pickens would not be allowed on campus unless he was enrolled.

“We know George is going to fit what we did,” Smart said last March. “He really was intrigued by the fact that we had the guys come out early, and he knew that he fit in our style system. And we think he’s a talented player that we’re looking forward to working with.”

Smart told reporters earlier this week at the SEC Spring Meetings in Destin that he expected all of Georgia's remaining freshman to arrive without any issues.

Pickens’ commitment and ultimate signing with Georgia was one of the bigger storylines during National Signing Day in February, when he flipped from Auburn to the Red and Black.

The five-star wideout enjoyed a remarkable senior season at Hoover High in Alabama, catching 69 passes for 1,368 yards and 16 touchdowns, numbers that earned him numerous post-season honors and awards.

In the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star game last December, Pickens flashed his ability once more, earning Alabama MVP honors after catching nine passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns. It capped what was one of the more exceptional careers in that state’s recent history.

Although he'll certainly have to earn whatever playing time he receives, Pickens has a chance to make a quick impact with the Bulldogs.

Pickens is not the only newcomer confirmed to be on campus.

Freshman offensive lineman Xavier Truss was also spotted on campus, and according to a source, looked svelte in his appearance, having lost some weight before arriving.

Truss is expected to get looks at both left and right tackles this fall.



