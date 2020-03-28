News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-28 00:27:46 -0500') }} football Edit

PFF returning Bulldogs rankings: #21

Dayne Young • UGASports
Staff
@dayneyoung

Dayne Young and Brent Rollins collaborate to discover the nuances of the Georgia Bulldogs and college football.

*All grades and other data via www.PFF.com*

This is part of a series where we rank returning Georgia Bulldogs based off PFF grades. There are 21 returning players with a PFF overall grade above 70 and a minimum of 130 snaps played.

#21 - (RB) James Cook 

2019 PFF grades: 71.1 overall, 65.3 rushing, 74.2 receiving

James Cook catches a pass against Georgia Tech.
James Cook catches a pass against Georgia Tech.
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}