PFF Report Card: UGA vs. South Carolina
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
JT Daniels led the Bulldogs to victory on the offensive side of the ball, while Nolan Smith showed everyone why he was a five-star prospect.Below are the grades, presented by PFF, for the Bulldogs'...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news