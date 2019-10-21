PFF Report Card: UGA vs. Kentucky
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The players had to battle a monsoon, boos from the home crowd, and Kentucky, but came away victorious 21-0. Below are the grades presented by PFF.com.
- 60-70 = average numbers for college
- 71-84 = above average to great starters
- 85+ is elite.
* = starter
Quarterbacks
|Name
|Total Offensive Rating
|Passing Plays Rating
|Run Plays Rating
|
J. Fromm *
|
55.3
|
62.0
|
49.7
Running Backs
|Name
|Total Offensive Rating
|Passing Plays Rating
|Run Plays Rating
|
D. Swift *
|
78.3
|
58.0
|
77.5
|
B. Herrien
|
73.9
|
65.0
|
71.4
|
J. Cook
|
61.4
|
61.0
|
Z. White
|
55.3
|
59.8
|
57.5
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news