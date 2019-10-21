News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-21 22:45:21 -0500') }} football

PFF Report Card: UGA vs. Kentucky

Paul Maharry • UGASports
The players had to battle a monsoon, boos from the home crowd, and Kentucky, but came away victorious 21-0. Below are the grades presented by PFF.com.    

- 60-70 = average numbers for college

- 71-84 = above average to great starters

- 85+ is elite.

* = starter

Quarterbacks
Name Total Offensive Rating Passing Plays Rating Run Plays Rating

J. Fromm *

55.3

62.0

49.7
Running Backs
Name Total Offensive Rating Passing Plays Rating Run Plays Rating

D. Swift *

78.3

58.0

77.5

B. Herrien

73.9

65.0

71.4

J. Cook

61.4

61.0

Z. White

55.3

59.8

57.5
