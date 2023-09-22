No. 1 ranked Georgia (3-0) will take on UAB (1-2) on Saturday evening in Athens.. The Dawgs are coming off a 24-14 win over South Carolina. The Blazers dropped it's second straight game with a 41-21 loss to Louisiana.
Analyst Trent Smallwood uses Pro Football Focus (PFF) season grades to compare each unit for the upcoming game at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday evening.
Georgia Passing Game vs UAB Defensive Backs
Georgia
OFF Grade
UAB
DEF Grade
WIDE RECEIVER
Mekhi Mews
Dillon Bell
Dominic Lovett
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
Rara Thomas
80.3
69.2
67.0
67.0
65.1
CORNERBACK
Brian Mayes
Colby Dempsey
Mac McWilliams
Ricky Lee III
Keondre Swoopes
72.8
65.9
60.9
56.9
53.1
QB AND TIGHT END
QB- Carson Beck
TE- Oscar Delp
TE- Brock Bowers
84.9
71.2
67.8
SAFETY
Ike Rowell
AJ Brown
Ray Thornton III
57.8
55.3
47.5
Starters=BOLD
