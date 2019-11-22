News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-22 15:53:12 -0600') }} football Edit

PFF Matchup: UGA vs Texas A&M

Trent Smallwood • UGASports
@SmallwoodTrent
Staff

No. 4 Georgia (9-1) will host Texas A&M (7-3) this Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs are coming off a big SEC win over Auburn where it clinched the SEC East. Texas A&M is coming off a dominating 30-...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}