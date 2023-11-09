No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs (9-0) will take on No. 9 Ole Miss (8-1) on Saturday evening in Athens. The Dawgs are coming off a 30-21 win over Missouri. The Rebels were able to survive a late rally from Texas A&M and win 38-35.
Analyst Trent Smallwood uses Pro Football Focus (PFF) season grades to compare each unit for the upcoming game at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday evening.
Georgia Passing Game vs Ole Miss Defensive Backs
Georgia
OFF Grade
Ole Miss
DEF Grade
WIDE RECEIVER
Ladd McConkey
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
Dominic Lovett
Dillon Bell
Rara Thomas
81.9
75.0
69.0
66.2
64.9
CORNERBACK
John Saunders Jr. (NCB)
Deantre Prince
Zamari Walton
DeShawn Gaddie
Demarko Williams
84.9
76.6
72.1
66.5
60.3
QB AND TIGHT END
QB- Carson Beck
TE- Brock Bowers***
TE- Oscar Delp
90.4
87.6
62.1
SAFETY
Daijahn Anthony
Trey Washington
Teja Young
77.6
73.2
68.2
Bowers will be a gametime decision after recovering from tightrope surgery
