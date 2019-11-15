The go-to receiver for Jake Fromm continues to be Lawrence Cager this season when Cager is healthy. The senior has caught 32 of his 38 targets (84.2 percent) for 470 yards and four touchdowns. True freshman George Pickens will start on the other side and he has been targeted 44 times, hauling in 29 receptions (65.9 percent) for 389 yards and four touchdowns. In the slot will be Demetris Robertson and the junior has caught 20 of his 27 targets (74.1 percent) for 229 yards and three touchdowns. Dominick Blaylock will also come in at the slot position, where he has caught 12 of his 17 targets (70.6 percent) for 209 yards and three touchdowns.

At cornerback for Auburn, Noah Igbinoghene has allowed 28 receptions on 55 targets (50.9 percent) for 314 yards and a touchdown. Javaris Davis has allowed 28 receptions on 42 targets (66.7 percent) for 284 yards and a touchdown. Christian Tutt will get the start at the nickel cornerback position. He has been targeted 33 times, allowing 18 receptions (54.5 percent) for 183 yards and two touchdowns. Cager and Pickens against this talented Auburn secondary will definitely be a match-up to watch.

A key stat I saw on Fromm was that the junior has completed 151-of-182 passes (83.0 percent) that have traveled 20 yards or less. That number drops off significantly when throwing the deep ball as he has only completed 12-of-40 (30.0 percent) in those attempts. Twenty-two of the 40 deep balls were attempted left of the hash marks.