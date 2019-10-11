Georgia (5-0) will take on South Carolina (2-3) in another SEC East battle Saturday in Athens. The Bulldogs are coming off a 43-14 win over the Tennessee Vols as the Gamecocks are coming off of a BYE week following their 24-7 win over Kentucky. Analyst Trent Smallwood uses Pro Football Focus (PFF) season grades to compare each unit for the upcoming game at 12:00 on Saturday afternoon.

Georgia Passing Game vs South Carolina Defensive Backs Georgia OFF Grade South Carolina DEF Grade WIDE RECEIVER Demetris Robertson Dominick Blaylock George Pickens Lawrence Cager



81.9 76.7

75.4 72.7 CORNERBACK Jammie Robinson Israel Mukuamu Jaycee Horn John Dixon



68.0 67.9 67.9 65.8

QB AND TIGHT END Jake Fromm Eli Wolf Charlie Woerner



93.7 69.5 58.4

SAFETY Jammie Robinson R.J. Roderick J.T. Ibe

68.0 67.5 57.0

Coming into this year the receiver position was an uncertainty for the Georgia Bulldogs. Through five games, that position could be labeled as a strength. The receiving core only had three drops on the season and those were Jaylen Johnson, Tyler Simmons and Matt Landers. Lawrence Cager is the leading receiver for the Bulldogs. He has been targeted 18 times and hauled in 15 of those (83.3%) for 197 yards and three touchdowns. True freshman George Pickens has caught 12 of his 21 targets (57.1%) for 185 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Another true freshman Dominick Blaylock has been targeted 11 times, hauling in nine receptions (81,8%) for 179 yards and two touchdowns. Also playing in the slot is Demetris Robertson, who has caught 12 of his 13 attempts (92.3%) for 153 yards and two touchdowns. These are really the four go-to guys for Jake Fromm in this offense. Speaking of Fromm, the junior quarterback has been phenomenal. He has completed 79-of-87 passes (91%) that have traveled up to 20 yards. Fromm is completing 70% of his passes when blitzed while tossing four touchdowns in that scenario. He has also only been sacked once this season. This is a tough match-up for this South Carolina secondary. Cornerback Israel Mukuamu has been targeted 25 times, allowing 16 receptions (64%) for 227 yards and a touchdown. Jaycee Horn has allowed 12 catches in 22 attempts (54.5%) for 210 yards and two touchdowns. Jammie Robinson has arguably been the best against the passing game only allowed five receptions in 20 targets (25%).

Georgia Running Game vs South Carolina Front 7 Georgia OFF Grade South Carolina DEF Grade OFFENSIVE TACKLE LT- Andrew Thomas RT- Jamaree Salyer RT- Isaiah Wilson

91.2 88.3

69.0 EDGE OLB- D.J. Wonnum OLB- Daniel Fennell DE- Kingsley Enagbare

68.2 64.5 61.9 INTERIOR LINE RG- Ben Cleveland LG- Solomon Kindley RG- Cade Mays

OC- Trey Hill

83.3 80.5 72.1 70.7 INTERIOR LINE DT- Javon Kinlaw DE- Zaach Pickens DE- Aaron Sterling DT- Kobe Smith

89.8 77.4 77.4 68.8 RUNNING BACK Zamir White Brian Herrien D'Andre Swift

81.3 80.5 79.7 INSIDE LINEBACKER Sherrod Greene Ernest Jones T.J. Brunson

75.5 69.0 65.9

Georgia has been labeled as the best offensive line in the country and the group has not disappointed. The bunch is led by junior left tackle Andrew Thomas. Thomas has only allowed one QB hurry in 124 pass blocking opportunities. Right tackle Isaiah Wilson has allowed two QB hurries in 75 chances. Offensive guards Ben Cleveland (3), Cade Mays (2), and Solomon Kindley (1) have allowed a total of six on the season. Center Trey Hill has surrendered the only sack allowed on the season. The group is very good in run blocking as well. Thomas holds a run blocking grade of 90.8. Cleveland has also been really good in the run game posting a 86.2 grade while fellow offensive guard Solomon is posts a 87.8 grade. Georgia has four running backs in Zamir White, D'Andre Swift, Brian Herrien and James Cook that are an explosive group to keep contained. Gamecock defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw will look to break through that talented Bulldogs offensive line. Kinlaw leads the team in QB pressures with 19. He has four sacks on the season and has been a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks. Aaron Sterling has also been really good against the pass. He also has four sacks on the season and 14 total QB pressures. D.J. Wonnum will line up on the edge where he has tallied three sacks and seven QB pressures through five games. Kinlaw (80.2 RDEF), Sterling (76.1 RDEF) and Kobe Smith (72.4 RDEF) will really be tested against this Bulldogs run game. Depth is also an issue for a Gamecocks team that rotates about six guys on that front.

South Carolina Passing Game vs Georgia Defensive Backs South Carolina OFF Grade Georgia Def Grade WIDE RECEIVER Bryan Edwards Shi Smith Josh Vann

OrTre Smith

71.4 62.3 53.6 52.2

CORNERBACK Eric Stokes Tyson Campbell Mark Webb Divaad Wilson



82.7 77.1 74.2 62.5 QB AND TIGHT END TE- Kyle Markway QB- Ryan Hillinski TE- Chandler Farrell

64.8 57.3 48.9 SAFETY JR Reed Richard LeCounte Otis Reese

79.4 67.0 57.2

Wide receiver Bryan Edwards is the go-to guy for the Gamecocks. He has been targeted 48 times this season, hauling in 27 passes (56.3%) for 348 yards and three touchdowns. South Carolina also looks to it's tight end Kyle Markway a lot in the passing game. Markway has hauled in 14 of his 23 targets (60.9%) for 172 yards and two touchdowns. Shi Smith has caught 18 of his 29 attempts (62.1%) for 220 yards and a touchdown. Edwards will likely draw a match-up with star Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes. Stokes has only allowed 10 receptions on 24 targets (41.7%) for 67 yards. It does not get any easier on the other side if Tyson Campbell is able to go. The sophomore has only allowed two receptions on nine targets (22.2%) for 19 yards. If Campbell can't go due to injury, D.J Daniel will likely get the start again. Once a Gamecock commit, Daniel has allowed five catches in 11 attempts (45.5%) for 77 yards. South Carolina will need to pick on the Bulldogs safeties in the passing game with it's tight end and running backs to have success on Saturday in Athens. In order for the Gamecocks to have that success, quarterback Ryan Hillinski will have to play lights out. The true freshman quarterback has only completed 11 of his 34 passes (32.4%) when under pressure. He has also only completed 3-of-16 passes over 20 yards on the season.

South Carolina Running Game vs Georgia Front 7 South Carolina OFF Grade Georgia DEF Grade OFFENSIVE TACKLE LT- Sadarius Hutcherson RT- Dylan Wonnum RT- Eric Douglas

66.6 60.9 53.1

EDGE Azeez Ojulari Nolan Smith Jermaine Johnson



74.3 71.1 69.7

INTERIOR LINE OG- Jovaughn Gwyn OC- Donnell Stanley OG- Jordan Rhodes OC- Hank Manos

64.5

60.7 58.2 28.7 INTERIOR LINE DE- Malik Herring DT- Devonte Wyatt DT- Tyler Clark NG- Jordan Davis

82.3 77.2 76.0 67.7 RUNNING BACK Kevin Harris Tavien Feaster Rico Dowdle

97.1 83.1 77.4 INSIDE LINEBACKER Nakobe Dean Monty Rice Tae Crowder

71.8 70.3 59.5

For the Gamecocks, outside of Sadarius Hutchinson (66.6 RBLK), the unit has really struggled blocking up front. Donnell Stanley is the center for the South Carolina offense and he holds a 55.5 RBLK grade. Jordan Rhodes also struggles in the running game with a 58.8 RBLK grade. The Georgia defense has a very good opportunity to get some push in the middle. Devonte Wyatt leads the Bulldogs interior defensive line with a 79.9 RDEF grade. Tyler Clark is right behind with a 79.0 followed by defensive end Malik Herring with a 78.3. Jordan Davis is the anchor in the middle with a 74.5 RDEF grade. The Gamecock offensive line will also have it's hands full in blocking for the passing game. Dylan Wonnum and Hutcherson have combined to allow 17 QB pressures this season. Georgia redshirt freshman outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari already has 16 quarterback pressures and four sacks on the season. True freshman Nolan Smith also had nine QB pressures and three sacks through five games. Defensive tackles Wyatt (15 pressures) and Clark (8 pressures) have been very good at getting penetration in the middle of offensive lines. Look for these two guys to have a big game on Saturday afternoon.