Last week, P.J. Horne’s decision to matriculate from Virginia Tech to Georgia as a grad transfer left one very big question remaining.

With the limit of 13 scholarships already accounted for, how would Tom Crean fit him in?

Now we know. Wednesday, rising sophomore Mike Peake placed his name in the transfer portal, which ultimately makes room for Thorne once he finds a new team.

Matt Zenith of AL.com was first with the news.

A native of Chicago, the 6-foot-8 Peake played in 24 of Georgia’s 32 games, including each of the season’s final 12 outings.

Although known for his hustle, Peake averaged just 2.3 points and two rebounds per game in his limited playing time.

As for Horne, the Tifton native joins a new cast that also includes grad transfers Andrew Garcia and Justin Kier, along with JUCO transfer Ty McMillan out of Kilgore Community College. McMillan has not been announced by the school as having signed.

The quartet joins early signees K.D. Johnson, Jonathan Ned, Mikal Starks and Josh Taylor, who signed during the early signing period.