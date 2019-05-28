DESTIN, Fla. – Could the day soon be coming when Georgia and Florida no longer play their annual game in Jacksonville?

Head coach Kirby Smart seemed to suggest that Tuesday during an interview session at the annual SEC spring meetings.

“Nothing’s off the table,” he said. “But nothing’s been decided either.”

The current contract with the series, extended in 2017, runs through 2021.

Many fans have been vocal about a move.

Smart himself, has been somewhat critical as well, noting that it not only costs his program a recruiting weekend, but also because it forces Georgia to lose a home game every other year.

Georgia and Florida have met in Jacksonville—with the exception of 1994 and 1995 - every season since the 1930s.

However, with the contract expiring in three years and Georgia enhancing the non-conference portion of its future schedules, Smart’s comments certainly raised some eyebrows.

“I don’t know, I think that’s always up for discussion,” Smart said. “We have a contract with Jacksonville, which is a couple years out. I think you’re always looking to see what you can do to help your program get better.”