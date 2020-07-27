Lanning’s biggest problem may be coming up with the best ways to get the absolute best out of each. But that’s a good problem to have.

From Azeez Ojulari, to Nolan Smith, from Jermaine Johnson to Adam Anderson, from Walter Grant to Robert Beal and with freshman MJ Sherman thrown in for good measure, defensive coordinator Dan Lanning can take great pride in as a solid a group as any program in the SEC.

Although you’re only talking about seven scholarship players, it’s arguable that no position on Georgia’s defense has more accrued talent than at outside linebacker.

Returning players (projected starters in bold)

Azeez Ojulari

Jermaine Johnson

Nolan Smith

Adam Anderson

Walter Grant

Robert Beal

Newcomer

MJ Sherman

Job up for grabs

Jack Linebacker is where Ojulari calls home and in just one year has developed into one of the best outside linebackers in the SEC.

Ojulari has been described as a beast against the run, which may surprise some considering he led the Bulldogs in sacks last year with 5.5 for losses of 42 yards.

But that doesn’t mean sophomore Nolan Smith won’t get his share of opportunities. Don’t be surprised if the Savannah native winds up getting close to an equal number of reps, and there may be cases where Lanning tries to get both players on the field at the same time.

Mr. Intrigue

All we’ve heard throughout the ongoing pandemic is how hard senior Jermaine Johnson has been working, and how he may be on the verge of the kind of breakout many predicted for junior college transfer when he signed with the Bulldogs a year ago.

The expected starter at Sam, Johnson’s numbers were pedestrian from the standout he only recorded 2.5 sacks. But based on the claims of folks from inside the program, that will seem like a drop in the proverbial bucket for the Minnesota native this fall.

The spotlight is on …

Junior Adam Anderson.

It’s not that Anderson has played badly; not at all. Unfortunately, Anderson seemingly fell victim to the expectations placed upon him by being a former five-star performer.

While coaches no doubt hoped he would become a three-down performer, Anderson thus far has been best suited as a third-down, pass-rush specialist. Not that being known for the ability to affect opposing quarterbacks is a bad thing.

Blessed with what may be the quickest first step on the defense, Anderson’s 18 quarterback hurries were third-most on the team, showing that if he can actually start converting them into actual sacks, the Bulldogs may have something special on their hands.