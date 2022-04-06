Oquendo, Taylor make it six in transfer portal

Last week, UGASports reported that Kario Oquendo was expected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

It’s now official.

UGASports has confirmed that the Bulldogs’ leading scorer from last year will not play for the Bulldogs next season under new head coach Mike White.

He joins seldom-used forward Josh Taylor, who also placed his name in the portal on Wednesday.

They become the fifth and six Bulldogs to do so since White replaced Tom Crean as head coach.

Oquendo was one of the few bright spots for the Bulldogs last year as head led the Bulldogs in scoring with 15.2 points per game, including notching 20 points or more in 10 contest.

He scored a season-high 33 points in a game against Texas A&M.

Taylor, meanwhile, played in only 10 games for the Bulldogs scoring a total of 11 points.

Oquendo and Taylor join former teammates Cam McDowell, Tyrone Baker and Christian Wright who put their name in the portal on Tuesday.

Wright played in 32 games last season for Georgia, starting 11 and averaging 5.3 points per game.

Dalen Ridgnal entered the portal last week.

Neither McDowell nor Baker saw extensive playing time with the Bulldogs. McDowell only saw action in seven games, scoring just seven points, with seven assists and three rebounds.

Baker, meanwhile, only appeared in three games as a true freshman due to an injured hand, scoring two points.

With last week’s signing of Longwood point guard Justin Hill, the Bulldogs now have six open scholarships to fill.