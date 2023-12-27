There is an overriding theme for Saturday’s Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium between No. 5 Florida State and No. 6 Georgia.

Who’s here? Who’s not? Who’ll play? Who won’t?

For Georgia, the list is a short one.

Tuesday, Bulldog head coach Kirby Smart suggested that the only players on his squad who won’t play would be those who are injured or are still recovering from injuries.

Tight end Brock Bowers, offensive tackle Amarius Mims, cornerback Julian Humphrey, and wide receiver RaRa Thomas appear to be the only Bulldogs possibly sitting out.

Even players who could potentially leave for the NFL, like safety Javon Bullard and cornerback Kamari Lassiter, have confirmed they will play.

“It just shows the connection we have. It’s not about individuals; it’s about the team,” Bulldog linebacker Chaz Chambliss said Wednesday. “It’s team over me, and team success is better than individual success, and team success brings individual success.”

Florida State, on the other hand, has not been so fortunate.

A pregame depth chart released by the Seminoles revealed that 17 players listed for the ACC Championship against Louisville are now not with the team in Miami.

The group includes players like quarterback Tate Rodemaker, who plans to transfer as well as players electing to get a jump on preparing for the NFL Draft, like leading rusher Trey Benson, leading receiver Keon Coleman, and defensive lineman Jared Verse.

Florida State offensive coordinator Alex Atkins admits it’s not the ideal situation.

“There’s a bunch of players out there who say, 'Coach, we’re going to be fine,'" Atkins said. “Now, that might be some overconfident thing, but we’ve got a very confident bunch. Whatever it is, they’re going to take the result and get better, and that’s the mentality we instilled in them way before we came to the Orange Bowl.”

Georgia cornerback Kamari Lassiter said it’s not surprising at all that draft-eligible players like himself decided to play at least one more game.

No, it’s not the playoffs, but the junior said it doesn’t matter.

With a win, Georgia’s 2023 senior class would be the first in Georgia history to win 50 games, which appears to be a significant motivator for the Bulldogs.

“This senior class has been important to this university. The senior class is part of the first back-to-back natty in Georgia history, they were part of 15-0 season,” Lassiter said. “I just feel like I owe it to those guys, the other players on the team, they feel the same way, and coaches as well.”

“We didn’t have to discuss this,” Georgia’s Mykel Williams said. “It comes from our culture. This is who they are, this is how we are.”

Lassiter agreed.

“Obviously, we lost the SEC Championship, but we’ve been working hard for the last month just to play in this game,” Lassiter said. “It’s important to finish the season the right way, to send the seniors out the right way.”