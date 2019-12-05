News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-05 09:45:05 -0600') }} football Edit

Opposition Research - an insider's take on LSU

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor

The SEC Championship; it doesn’t get much bigger.

Saturday at 4:00 p.m. ET in Mercedes Benz Stadium, No. 4 Georgia (11-1) takes on No. 2 LSU (12-0) with a chance to advance to the College Football Playoff for the second time in the three years.

To help get us ready for the game, we check in with Jerit Roser of our sister site, TigerDetails.com for our weekly Opposition Research feature.

Here’s what he had to say:

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow looks to be riding high in the SEC Championship.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow looks to be riding high in the SEC Championship. (USA Today)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}