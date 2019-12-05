The SEC Championship; it doesn’t get much bigger.

Saturday at 4:00 p.m. ET in Mercedes Benz Stadium, No. 4 Georgia (11-1) takes on No. 2 LSU (12-0) with a chance to advance to the College Football Playoff for the second time in the three years.

To help get us ready for the game, we check in with Jerit Roser of our sister site, TigerDetails.com for our weekly Opposition Research feature.

Here’s what he had to say: