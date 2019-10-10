Opposition Research
As third-ranked Georgia gets ready to host South Carolina, it's time for another edition of opposition research.
Today, we touch base with our longtime friend Chris Clark of GamecockCentral, who will answer five questions we have about South Carolina, going into this weekend's game set for noon on ESPN.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news