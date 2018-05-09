We start a new feature today on UGASports. We take a look at players whom coaches and fans anticipate stepping up their games this fall. No, this isn't necessarily about players who under-performed. Quite the contrary, actually. It's about players who, when given the opportunity, should be expected to pay huge dividends for the Bulldogs. In recent years, we'd limit this series to one player per position, but this time, that's not going to be the case. As you know, there are many players—some who play the same position—who would qualify here. Today, we'll start with running back Elijah Holyfield.

Elijah Holyfield Position Height/Weight Expectations Running back 5-11/215 Holyfield has patiently waited his turn, playing behind Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, and for the first time in his career, has a chance to receive the most playing time he's seen thus far. Although the Bulldogs appear once again to be very deep at running back, it's certainly reasonable to expect Holyfield to post quality numbers as key part of the Bulldog backfield.

Holyfield's story is not an unfamiliar one. No, we're not talking about his famous last name. We're talking about a player forced to wait his turn behind two legitimate stars, finally getting an opportunity to show what he can do. Holyfield obviously did quite well for himself last fall in the playing time he did receive, rushing for 293 yards on 50 carries, giving every indication that he can be a big-time contributor with more work. Of course, he's going to have plenty of competition. D'Andre Swift is back, and from all indications, freshman Zamir White (ACL) is going to be ready sooner rather than later, with fellow junior Brian Herrien and freshman James Cook also very much in the picture for playing time. Kirby Smart certainly likes what he's seen. "He's a workhorse; he's a tough guy. He's physical. He's extremely competitive,” Smart said back during spring practice. “You know, I thought he grew up his second year because he contributed on special teams. His first year, I don't think he knew how to contribute on special teams. But he's developed as a special teams player. He gained confidence through the special teams and now that's carried over into his offense and carrying the ball.” Come fall, Bulldog fans will see for themselves.

Expectations

With Chubb and Michel combining for 379 carries in 15 games last fall, that didn't leave a ton of opportunities for everyone else, but Bulldog offensive coaches actually did a very good job spreading the wealth. Swift made the most of his 81 carries, rushing for 618 yards, with Holyfield (50-293) and Herrien (61-265) getting ample chances to play. Although many expect Swift to be the main back, it's unclear if he'll get the amount of carries we saw Chubb (223) receive. That's not a knock on Swift, it's just that with a wealth of backfield talent, it's conceivable that offensive coordinator Jim Chaney may decide to divide the workload more equally than he did a season ago. This may sound like a stretch to some, but it would not be a total shock to see Swift, White, Herrien and Holyfield each approach 100 carries each. If that happens, it's reasonable to expect Holyfield, who averaged 5.9 yards per carry in 2017, to rush for around 600 yards.

Prediction