After three years of essentially serving as a backup for Lorenzo Carter and Davin Bellamy, senior D’Andre Walker will get an opportunity to shine at outside linebacker this fall for the Georgia Bulldogs.

He’s ready to give it his all.

“I think I can play every down, but at the end of the day, that’s up to Coach (Kirby) Smart,” Walker said in an interview during spring practice. “I’m going to do what the boss man tells me.”

Although he’s yet to make a start, Walker’s already made a sizeable impact for the Bulldogs his previous three years on the team.

He first garnered attention on special teams, where he earned the reputation for being one of Georgia’s top cover men before finally making the most of last season’s opportunity backing up Bellamy and Carter.

“Last year, I’d say I was probably in 40-50 percent of the plays,” said Walker, who smiled when asked if playing full time meant his numbers would increase.

“I just really look forward to this upcoming season and setting my goals off of that,” Walker said. “Again, whatever Coach Smart wants me to do.”

No doubt Smart has plenty in mind.

As we continue our series we’ve titled “Opportunity Knocking,” we take a look at Walker and what we expect him to bring to Georgia’s defense this fall.