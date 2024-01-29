Opportunities at hand for Georgia Senior Bowl reps
The Senior Bowl
WHEN: Saturday, 1 p.m. ET
WHERE: Eli Whitney Stadium, Mobile, Ala.
TV: NFL Network
The Game
As Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and six of his former teammates take part in this week’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, they’ll rely on lessons learned in Athens to make the best impression they can.
Practice for the game gets underway Tuesday morning with representatives from all 32 teams putting many of the nation’s top draft-eligible players through their respective paces.
Joining Rosemy-Jacksaint are former teammates Ladd McConkey, Sedrick Van Pran, William Mote, Javon Bullard, Tykee Smith, and Daijun Edwards.
Georgia's seven players are the second-most to represent any school, trailing only Michigan with eight.
As the players look to impress, Rosemy-Jacksaint will no doubt recall the tradecraft he learned that has put him on the verge of a professional career.
“Those offseason workouts, all that running, all the days that you just don’t want to do it, your body’s hurting and you just don’t want to go,” he said. “All that adversity, all that combined, all the time we put in together, that’s what kept us so connected.”
The Florida native certainly had to overcome a lot to get to this point.
After breaking his leg as a freshman while scoring a touchdown against Florida, there was a time when Rosemy-Jacksaint felt his football career was over.
“After I broke my leg, I was out for 10 months, 10 months of no running. I’m telling you, I would have quit football, if not for my teammates,” he said. “I would have been done. That’s how much pain I was going through. Those guys helped me stay strong.”
Bulldogs in the Senior Bowl
Sedrick Van Pran, Offensive Line
2023 Stats: Started 44 straight games for the Bulldogs. … First-team All-American by ESPN. … Winner of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy.
Draft Projection: Van Pran is projected to be a Day 2 pick in the NFL Draft, going somewhere in the second or third round.
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Wide Receiver
2023 Stats: Played in 13 of 14 games for the Bulldogs, including 11 starts. Rosemy-Jacksaint finished the season with 34 catches for 535 yards and four touchdowns.
Draft Projections: Rosemy-Jacksaint is projected to be a Day 3 pick in the NFL Draft, going in one of the later rounds.
Ladd McConkey, Wide Receiver
2023 Stats: McConkey battled injuries throughout his senior season, but still managed to catch 30 passes for 478 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a score in Georgia’s Orange Bowl victory over Florida State
Draft Projection: Opinions vary somewhat on McConkey, who needs to show NFL teams he’s healthy after last year’s injury-plagued campaign. If he does, there’s still a chance he can jump up and be a second-day pick. If not, don’t be shocked if McConkey comes in around the fourth round.
Daijun Edwards, Running Back
2023 Stats: Edwards started in 10 of the 12 games in which he played, rushing 165 times for 880 yards and 13 touchdowns, ranking second on the team.
Draft Projection: Edwards projects as a Day 3 pick in the NFL Draft but could certainly help his cause with a strong showing during his week at the Senior Bowl.
Tykee Smith, Defensive Back
2023 Stats: A second-team All-SEC selection, Smith started 12 of Georgia’s 14 games, leading the team in tackles (70) and interceptions (4).
Draft Projection: Smith is probably destined to be a Day 3 pick.
Javon Bullard, Defensive Back
The heart and soul of the Georgia secondary, Bullard earned Second-Team All-SEC honors after making 56 tackles with a pair of interceptions last fall.
Draft Projection: Although Bullard isn’t the biggest defensive back, there’s certainly a lot to like. He’s considered by some to be one of the top five safeties in the draft, likely going in the third round.
William Mote, long snapper
2023 Stats: Mote served as Georgia’s long snapper in each of the past three years.
Draft Projection: Mote will not be taken in the draft, but as one of only two long snappers taking part in the Senior Bowl, will have a leg up on the competition for a free agent contract.
Practice Schedule
Practice Schedule (All times Eastern)
Georgia representatives are part of the American Team
Tuesday
National team practice: 10:30 a.m. to noon
American team practice: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Wednesday
National team practice: 10:30 a.m. to noon
American team practice: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Thursday
National team practice: 1-:30 a.m. to noon
American team practice: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.