As Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and six of his former teammates take part in this week’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, they’ll rely on lessons learned in Athens to make the best impression they can.

Practice for the game gets underway Tuesday morning with representatives from all 32 teams putting many of the nation’s top draft-eligible players through their respective paces.

Joining Rosemy-Jacksaint are former teammates Ladd McConkey, Sedrick Van Pran, William Mote, Javon Bullard, Tykee Smith, and Daijun Edwards.

Georgia's seven players are the second-most to represent any school, trailing only Michigan with eight.

As the players look to impress, Rosemy-Jacksaint will no doubt recall the tradecraft he learned that has put him on the verge of a professional career.

“Those offseason workouts, all that running, all the days that you just don’t want to do it, your body’s hurting and you just don’t want to go,” he said. “All that adversity, all that combined, all the time we put in together, that’s what kept us so connected.”

The Florida native certainly had to overcome a lot to get to this point.

After breaking his leg as a freshman while scoring a touchdown against Florida, there was a time when Rosemy-Jacksaint felt his football career was over.

“After I broke my leg, I was out for 10 months, 10 months of no running. I’m telling you, I would have quit football, if not for my teammates,” he said. “I would have been done. That’s how much pain I was going through. Those guys helped me stay strong.”