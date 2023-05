ROME, Ga. - More often than not, you'll find Demello Jones competing in something.

The 2024 Georgia commit starred on the gridiron for Swainsboro High School last fall, seeing his recruitment blow up in the process. That transitioned into basketball season where Jones excels on the hardwood as well.

There's also the track campaign, a season that comes to an end in Rome this weekend at the GHSA State Championships. In between competing in four events for the Tigers, Jones caught up with UGASports to discuss the Bulldogs and the assembly of the top-ranked 2024 class.