Peach State target Kam Mikell is very familiar with the Georgia coaching staff. Mikell has been to Athens a handful of times already in his recruitment. All those visits were unofficial. Yet on May 19-21, Mikell will take an official visit to UGA.

UGASports caught up with Mikell after he ran in the prelims of the GHSA 5A 100m State Championships. Mikell spoke about how Georgia sees him as a prospect, what position he would like to play in college, and his conversations with Georgia quarterback target Dylan Raiola.