MARIETTA, Ga. - Georgia's long pursuit of Daniel Calhoun is nearing its end.

The Rivals100 offensive lineman has been one of Georgia's top offensive line targets in the 2024 class for years. Multiple visits from Calhoun to Athens and from Bulldog coaches to Calhoun have helped establish the Bulldogs as one of the favorites.

With a late July commitment date in mind, Georgia is making its final push. The message from the Bulldogs?

"Come be a Dawg," Calhoun said.