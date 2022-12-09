The recruiting battle continues between Georgia and Ohio State for five-star defensive end Damon Wilson. Both the Bulldogs and Buckeyes have hosted the All-American out of Venice High School (Fla.) on official and unofficial visits. With the Early Signing Period beginning on Dec. 21, on back-to-back days Georgia and Ohio State had in-home visits with Wilson trying to sway him their way.

The in-home with the Bulldogs happened on Friday.

“It was pretty good,” Wilson said. “They came today. I just found out that coach (Chidera Uzo-) Diribe (OLB) was with my dad all day. They hung out all day. Coach (Kirby) Smart and coach Diribe came by for the in-home visit. We talked for a little bit. One of my position coaches, coach (Mike) Jones, was there. He asked them about the scheme and he broke it down for me to better understand it.”

Getting the extra breakdown on the scheme, Wilson liked it.

Asked how the day-long visit between coach Diribe and Mr. Wilson went, Damon replied, “It was pretty good. I didn’t ask many questions. He was telling me they hung out.”

Thursday night was Ohio State's opportunity to make another lasting impression with defensive line coach Larry Johnson and head coach Ryan Day flying down. Wilson spoke about that meeting.

“It was pretty good,” Wilson said. "Honestly, it was coffee and cake. It was the same thing. Both were good conversations. We talked about scheme and where I would fit. They pitched me on where I would fit.”

Over the years, coach Johnson and Wilson have built a strong relationship. Wilson was asked about his rapport with the Buckeyes’ head coach.

“We have a pretty good relationship,” Wilson stated. “When we do talk, it feels like a good relationship. We’ve been around each other for a couple of years now.”

The big question that the coaches on both sides want to know, and the fanbases, is Wilson leaning one way or the other?

“I wouldn’t say leaning, but… I don’t even know,” Wilson said. “Coach Day asked me the same question. My answer to him, it flips every day. Both are really good schools. It is really hard to separate them, but there are differences. It is hard right now.”

Georgia and Ohio State, what are the differences in Wilson’s opinion?

“Coach Diribe, he’s not new but he is younger,” Wilson shared. “He came over from TCU. After talking to some of the guys like Noland (Smith) and MJ (Sherman), they all like him; that is important. He is making you work hard. Coach Johnson has a great resume with elite pass rushers.

“There is one the players like and one with a great resume. Both have great programs, and both are in the playoffs. You can’t do better than that other than winning it all.”

With Wilson’s Indiana’s squad playing on Dec. 17 for another Florida state championship, there are no other visits coming up for the five-star.