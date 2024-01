Georgia has established a foothold at IMG Academy.

Most recently the Bulldogs signed five-star corner Ellis Robinson out of the Florida-based prep school. Other current Bulldogs such as Gabriel Harris, Samuel M'Pemba, Daylen Everette, and Warren Brinson also spent time at IMG Academy.

The Bulldogs now have their eyes on Bradenton again with a recent 2026 offensive line offer in Breck Kolojay.