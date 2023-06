Nyier Daniels measured in at 6-foot-8 and weighed in at 370 pounds on his official visit to Georgia this weekend.

The massive offensive tackle from Oradell, New Jersey has had increasing communication with offensive line coach Stacy Searels since getting offered by Georgia in January of this year. Also, Georgia has Fran Brown on its staff. The defensive back coach identified Daniels as a talent back in the spring of Daniels's freshman year of high school when he came on a visit to Rutgers. Formerly on the Scarlett Knights' staff, Brown carried that relationship over to UGA.

Georgia is in a select group of schools who are still in contention for Daniels' commitment. UGASports caught up with Daniels on the heels of his official visit to get his thoughts.