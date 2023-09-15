MOULTRIE, Ga. - Athens is already feeling like home for Ny Carr.

His bond with offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and head coach Kirby Smart is strong just through his being committed to Georgia for over a year. But the trio is also intertwined by the 229 area code that encompasses southwest Georgia.

Athens is around four hours from Carr's home in Moultrie. But he knows he'll feel right at home around his fellow South Georgians.

"They know I’m a dog. I’m going to just go ahead and tell you," Carr said. "I’m a South Georgia dog, DSGB, Down South Georgia Boy."