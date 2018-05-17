Numbers adding up for Bulldogs
For the first time since 2011, Georgia's baseball team is primed to make its return to the NCAA Tournament.
At 35-16, 16-11 in the SEC East, the Bulldogs' resume is an impressive one.
In fact, barring a total collapse this weekend against Arkansas (36-15, 17-10) and a quick two and out in next week's SEC Tournament, the Bulldogs are going to host one of the 16 regional two weeks from now at Foley Field.
Other goals are also in reach.
With an RPI of No. 4, Georgia is also on the cusp of being one of the top 8 national seeds.
Why is that a big deal?
As a top 8 national seed, if the Bulldogs are fortunate to win their regional, Georgia would also get to to host the best-of-three Super Regional, the final steps for teams before reaching the College World Series in Omaha.
To better break down the numbers, Chris Lee of our sister site VandySports.com, has worked countless hours to put together an extensive statistical chart, breaking down each top teams' respective resumes.
As you'll read below, the Bulldogs are sitting pretty.
Want more numbers?
The Bulldogs currently have 14 victories over teams with an RPI of 38 or higher, which, going into play today, stands as the sixth most in the entire country.
Florida leads the way with 24 top-50 RPI victories, followed by Arkansas with 19, with Arkansas and Florida State tied with 16.
Kentucky has 15, followed by Georgia and Vanderbilt with 14 each.
However, the Bulldogs' high RPI (No. 4) figures to give Georgia an edge over Kentucky (No. 18 RPI). Therefor, a minimum of two wins over the Razorbacks (No. 3 RPI) should have the Bulldogs in prime position for the coveted Top 8 national seed.
It's going to be fun to watch.