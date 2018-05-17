For the first time since 2011, Georgia's baseball team is primed to make its return to the NCAA Tournament.

At 35-16, 16-11 in the SEC East, the Bulldogs' resume is an impressive one.

In fact, barring a total collapse this weekend against Arkansas (36-15, 17-10) and a quick two and out in next week's SEC Tournament, the Bulldogs are going to host one of the 16 regional two weeks from now at Foley Field.

Other goals are also in reach.

With an RPI of No. 4, Georgia is also on the cusp of being one of the top 8 national seeds.

Why is that a big deal?

As a top 8 national seed, if the Bulldogs are fortunate to win their regional, Georgia would also get to to host the best-of-three Super Regional, the final steps for teams before reaching the College World Series in Omaha.

To better break down the numbers, Chris Lee of our sister site VandySports.com, has worked countless hours to put together an extensive statistical chart, breaking down each top teams' respective resumes.

As you'll read below, the Bulldogs are sitting pretty.



