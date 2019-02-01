CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Khris Bogle Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

With National Signing Day less than a week away and many of the state’s top prospects already inked to letters of intent, the drama in Florida will be dialed back a bit. That’s not to say the coming days will be void of twists and turns, however.

Today, Rivals.com has a look at some of the more intriguing prospect-driven storylines that will unfold in the Sunshine State in the final days of the 2019 recruiting cycle. Florida wouldn’t be Florida without things getting a little weird, after all.

Status: Committed to Alabama Involved schools: Miami, Florida, Alabama, Bogle is committed to Alabama and may well sign with the Crimson Tide without much fanfare come signing day.

Of course another, more drama-filled possibility also exists. The four-star defensive end has visited a number of schools, including Miami, which most feel is the biggest threat to flip his commitment. Florida has also been hard at work to change Bogle’s mind in recent weeks, but the four-star is expected on UM's campus this weekend. There could be some drama left here and that possibility seems to grow with each passing day. UM led Bogle’s recruitment for years and isn’t likely to lay down and quit in the coming days. Does new coach Manny Diaz have his work cut out for him? Sure, but flipping Bogle would send a message about the type of recruiter he could be as a head coach.

*****

Status: Uncommitted

Involved schools: Georgia, Florida Elam has looked like a lock to both Florida and Georgia at different times during the process and could conceivably choose either come signing day. He’ll announce his intentions at 1p.m. ET on Feb. 6. A four-star defensive back, Elam has taken some other visits, but schools not named UF and UGA remain longshots. The Gators will enter National Signing Day week with a slight edge, but counting out Kirby Smart would be insane given his recent track record. Still, the smart money remains on the Florida-based star landing in Gainesville.

*****

Status: Uncommitted Involved schools: Miami, Auburn, Florida Richards will announce his college choice at 11a.m. ET on Feb. 6, and some close to him expect the choice to be Miami, the school at which his older brother played.

That’s far from a lock, however, as things seem to be shifting in the other direction as of late. The chances that Miami misses on Richards seem to be growing, as the state’s top uncommitted player recently wrapped up a visit tour that included stops at Georgia, Florida and Auburn in addition to Miami.

Other schools (Georgia and Penn State) are also involved on the periphery of his recruitment, but the Gators, Hurricanes and Tigers seem to be the main players. The four-star athlete once looked like a lock to land in Coral Gables, but that’s not the case these days. Richards remains one of the more mysterious recruits in this class and he could choose any of the three major players without it being a monster shock.

*****

Status: Uncommitted Involved schools: South Carolina, Oregon, Penn State Barring something unforeseen, Sorrells will land at South Carolina. That said, National Signing Day specializes in the unexpected. One of the top uncommitted prospects in the state, Sorrells is set to visit Alabama over the weekend, so the Gamecocks’ coaching staff can’t be completely comfortable with how things are unfolding.

Oregon and Penn State also remain involved with Sorrells to some extent, but neither seems like that much of a threat at this juncture. What takes place in Tuscaloosa this weekend is the bigger concern for Will Muschamp.

*****