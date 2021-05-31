No postseason for Bulldogs

Georgia’s baseball season is over as the NCAA Tournament selection committee failed to select the Bulldogs for its field of 64.

The Bulldogs finished their season at 31-25.

Nine other programs from the SEC made the tournament.

Along with regional hosts Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Mississippi State, and Florida, South Carolina, Alabama and LSU all made the field. Georgia defeated LSU last Tuesday in the SEC Tournament.

Although selection committee chair Jeff Altier cited RPIs as a major factor, some teams were taken as at-large selections and others were not. North Carolina (47), UC-Santa Barbara (51), and Michigan (88) were selected with RPIs lower than the Bulldogs, who were the third team out, according to Altier.

“That was a tough question for us, and I know the SEC is a tremendous baseball league. The fact that the SEC played outside competition, they played probably more conference games than anyone in the country, so at least we were able to get an assessment of them relative to the people they played,” Altier said. “When we look at the strength of schedule, it helps us understand that with Georgia, specifically. They’re an excellent team; but they struggled at the end of the year; they were 8-15 against tournament field teams; they had an overall RPI win of games that they won was a 104. The other teams that got in the field just seemed to have more wins against teams that will be in the tournament.”

The fact Georgia stumbled down the stretch during the final month of the season ultimately hurt the Bulldogs’ cause.

Georgia dropped 12 of its final 17 games, and despite its SEC Tournament victory over LSU, it was simply not able to overcome losing its final four series to Auburn, Arkansas, Florida, and Ole Miss.

Injuries did not help the Bulldogs’ cause.

After losing Garrett Brown and Will Childers in the fall, projected weekend starter CJ Smith went down three appearances into the year, before ace Ryan Webb was knocked out with an elbow injury with three weeks to go in the regular season.

The Bulldogs also played without leading hitter Connor Tate (lower leg) for the final three weeks, while left fielder Riley King fought through a knee injury over that same time period.

More to come with Bulldog head coach Scott Stricklin later this afternoon.