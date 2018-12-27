NEW ORLEANS – Georgia will be without Jim Thorpe Award winner Deandre Baker for the Sugar Bowl. Head coach Kirby Smart announced Thursday, upon the team’s arrival at Louis Armstrong International Airport.

Smart offered no specific details as to why the decision was made.

“Across the country you’ve got players making that decision and it really weighed heavy on that kid,” Smart said. “He came and told us and we said we would support him.”

Baker had told reporters after the SEC Championship that he intended to play in Tuesday’s night’s Sugar Bowl against Texas (8:45), but apparently had a change of heart.

The Miami native did, however, accompany the team to New Orleans for the game.

“He’s a great player, he’s played a lot of games for Georgia and he’s done a lot for Georgia,” senior defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter said. “I think it’s ok for him at this point to be a little bit selfish because you are starting to create your own brand when you step outside Georgia football.”

With Baker out, it’s expected that true freshman Tyson Campbell will resume his starting role opposite redshirt freshman Eric Stokes.

Campbell started the first 10 games for Georgia opposite Baker. He was then replaced by Stokes against UMass and Alabama, and by Tyrique McGhee in the regular-season finale against Georgia Tech.

Earlier this month, Baker won the prestigious Jim Thorpe Award, stamping him as the nation’s top DB. He beat out Julian Love of Notre Dame and Greedy Williams of LSU.

“He probably spoke too early when he was there for the Thorpe Award,” Smart said. “I think it was on his mind but he me with his family about it. It was really important to him that he stay with the team and we as a coaching staff support him.”

He became the first Bulldog to win the award. Former Bulldog All-American Champ Bailey was the only other Georgia finalist, back in 1998.

The senior finished the year with two interceptions, nine breakups, and a forced fumble. As a national honoree, Baker follows former teammate Roquan Smith, who won the Butkus Award last year. That honor goes annually to the nation’s top linebacker.

Baker, who is projected to be a first-round selection in the upcoming NFL Draft, will receive the Thorpe Award Feb. 5 in Oklahoma City.

He’ll certainly be missed against a Texas offense that likes to throw the ball. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger has been suburb, completing 256 of 398 passes for 3,123 yards and 25 touchdowns with just five interceptions.

The Longhorns (9-4) also feature a couple of big play receivers in wideouts Lil’ J Humphrey who has 79 catches for 1,109 yards and nine touchdowns, followed closely by Colin Johnson with 65 receptions for 945 yards and seven scores.

Baker, who started all 13 games for Georgia, was not only a first-team All-SEC selection, but he also earned a Walter Camp First Team All-American nod. He was also named the Athlon National Defensive Player of the Week after his performance in Georgia’s 41-17 win at South Carolina. In that game he made six tackles, two pass breakups, and the Bulldogs’ first interception of 2018 (with a subsequent 55-yard return).

He finishes his career with 25 pass breakups and seven interceptions, including two his sophomore season, three as a junior, and two this year.