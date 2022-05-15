Samson Okunlola is one of the most athletic offensive tackles in the Class of 2023. Outside of football, Okunlola is accomplished in both wrestling and track and field. That athleticism combined with Okunlola's 6-foot-5, 300-pound frame has made Okunlola one of the most coveted offensive linemen in the country. Georgia has been recruiting Okunlola hard for a while.

UGASports received an update via Rivals publisher Kelly Quinlan from Okunlola on his recruitment at the recent Rivals Camp in Philadelphia. The update included an interesting fact about Okunlola's first-ever visit to Athens.