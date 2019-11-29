It’s an old football cliché that you can throw out the records when rivals like Georgia and Georgia Tech meet. Kirby Smart could not agree more.

His Bulldogs are 28-point favorites against a Georgia Tech squad that sits at 3-8 under first-year head coach Geoff Collins. But in a game in which so much is at stake, Smart knows his team has no choice but to take the Yellow Jackets extremely seriously.

He believes they will.

“The challenge is about the rivalry. So when you think about this game, records are thrown out. None of that matters. They finished Thursday; this is a huge opportunity and stage for them. We acknowledge that,” Smart said. “A lot of our kids will be playing in front of their home crowd, where they're from, their community, because of so many kids being from the Atlanta area. That's the focus, and that's the concentration, and our guys understand that.”

Thoughts of the SEC Championship against LSU and a possible berth in the College Football Playoffs will have to wait, at least until Saturday’s game is complete.

“We have a mature team, and we said the other day, the most important step is the next step. Georgia Tech is the next step,” Smart said. “They’ve got a football team that's peaking at the right time. They played a really good game Thursday night (when they beat North Carolina State), so we've got to go out and play a good football game.”

The reasons are obvious.

A loss to Georgia Tech would likely end those dreams, even with a win over LSU. But when asked about playing spoiler, Collins said his team’s motivation has nothing to do with potentially ruining Georgia’s dreams.

“In this program, we don't worry about an external factor,” Collins said. “Everything we do is completely internal. It's [about] finding a way to get better every single day, finding a way to play at a high level from day to day, and getting ready to go into Saturday.”

Collins knows it won’t be easy against a Bulldog defense that’s allowing just over 10 points per game.

Take the Bulldogs’ 19-13 win over Texas A&M, for example.

“After we put the film to bed, we watch the explosive runs and the explosive pass tape for the opposing defense,” Collins said. “I watched the explosive runs against Georgia's defense, and I'm like, ‘Where's the rest of them? There's only eight—aren't they're supposed to be more?’ My guys say, ‘Coach, that's accurate. There are only eight.’ So credit to their players and their coaches. They play really, really good run defense.”

Smart said he’s been impressed with what he’s seen of the Yellow Jackets, too, adding again that his team will be ready to play.

“I don't think you have to worry about that, because we don't look at the record. We look at the team on the tape. That's more important than their record. We're not scoreboard watching; we're not record watching,” Smart said. “We're looking at the guy across from us, and we're really, as simple as it sounds—I know you think people don't do this—but we're trying to take the next step, which is Georgia Tech.”