Georgia was one of the earliest schools to offer the No. 37 overall prospect in the Class of 2025 and four-star running back, Alvin Henderson.

Since the offer, both sides have worked diligently to cultivate a strong relationship. Henderson returned to Athens this weekend for the fourth time as a prospect. The Elba, Alabama, native shared with UGASports his thoughts on the latest visit and what running back coach Dell McGee told Henderson as to why he should choose Georgia.