Alvin Henderson is the No. 35 overall-ranked player in the Class of 2025. The running back from Elba, Alabama is the No. 3 ranked running back in the nation and has been building a relationship with Georgia since his freshman season. Georgia running back coach Dell McGee and special teams coordinator Scott Cochran made UGA one of the first programs to offer Henderson.

Since that offer came, Henderson has been to Athens four times. Henderson did not make it to Athens in June, but another visit to the back-to-back national champs is coming sooner rather than later. Henderson updated UGASports recently on his relationship with the Dawgs' coaching staff, his overall recruitment, and how schools use negative recruiting to try and knock down Georgia.