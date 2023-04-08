The nation's No. 2 athlete, Elyiss Williams, has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs after visiting Athens on Thursday.

Williams is the No. 24 player in the Class of 2025. He's also the No. 2 player in the state of Georgia. He plays his high school football for Charlton County, a program knows for putting out speedy players.

“I grew up on Georgia Bulldogs,” Williams said. “I have an opportunity to stay home and be a part of the dynasty. That’s a tough decision to deny.”

Williams picked Georgia over Florida State. He had visited the Seminoles for their Legacy Weekend a few weeks ago.

The 6-foot-8, 230-pound standout will probably end up as a tight end.

Williams is the fifth commitment in Georgia’s Class of 2025 that is ranked No. 1 in the country. He joins Jadon Perlotte and Justus Terry as four-star prospects staying in the Peach State.