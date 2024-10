Jackson Cantwell is now at the top.

The 2026 offensive tackle is now the No. 1 player in his class. The ascension came last Saturday after defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart reclassified to the 2025 class.

Cantwell celebrated the news in Athens while visiting Georgia for the win over Auburn. The gameday experience continued an already exciting day.

"It was great, had lots of fun," Cantwell said.