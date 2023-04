Elijah Griffin's first Georgia visit of 2023 didn't disappoint.

The No. 1 prospect in the 2025 class made the trip from Savannah to Athens for Georgia's G-Day festivities on April 15. Griffin then stayed overnight to get some quality time with the Bulldog coaches on Sunday morning.

It all further served to strengthen Georgia's place as one of the early standouts for the dominant defensive end.

"Ultimately, I really loved it," Griffin said.