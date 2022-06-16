Top-ranked player in Alabama - AJ Harris - commits to Georgia

Cornerback AJ Harris committed to the Bulldogs on Thursday. The prospect out of Phenix City, Alabama, is rated as the No. 27 overall prospect and the No. 3 corner in the 2023 cycle.

Georgia has a new highest-rated commit in the 2023 class.

Georgia had been one of the top contenders for Harris through last fall. That interest seemed to cool off earlier in 2022.

A visit to Athens in March helped get the Bulldogs back on the radar for Harris. Despite a strong push from Florida, Harris took an official visit to Athens the first weekend in June.

That visit apparently did enough to seal the deal for Harris. He is the first player so far to have officially visited Georgia this summer and then follow that up with a commitment.

Harris's commitment gives Georgia 10 pledges in the 2023 class. He is the second defensive back in the class, joining Justyn Rhett.

This is a major get for new defensive backs coach Fran Brown.