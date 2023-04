One of the top EDGE prospects in the 2025 class has his eyes on Georgia.

Zion Grady checks in as the No. 1 weakside defensive end in the 2025 class. The Alabama native already has the attention of some of the nation's top powers.

Grady visited Georgia earlier this month. UGASports caught up with the Rivals100 prospect to break down that visit and his relationship with the Bulldogs.