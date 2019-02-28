CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Greedy Williams AP Images

NFL COMBINE: Top five QBs | RBs | WR/TEs | OL | DT | DE | LB The NFL Scouting Combine is about to get underway in Indianapolis. Here is a look at our rankings of players at each position heading into the event. We move on to the cornerbacks. MORE: Farrell's Mock Draft

Recruiting: Williams committed to LSU in May of his junior year. He picked the in-state Tigers over Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss and others. Stats: The former three-star prospect finished with 33 tackles, two interceptions and 11 pass deflections this past season. Farrell’s take: A high three-star out of high school, Williams was tall and long enough but needed to fill out and become more physical. However, he always had excellent ball skills and instincts. Williams was a willing tackler and always aggressive, so we knew he’d have a chance at success with some time, but were still worried about the overall balance of his game as a defender and tackler. He’s the best defensive back when it comes to ball skills in the draft.

Recruiting: In the summer before his senior season, Baker committed to Georgia as his recruitment was really ramping up with recent offers from Clemson, Tennessee, Kentucky and others. Stats: Baker totaled 40 tackles, two interceptions and 10 pass break-ups this past season. Farrell’s take: Baker was a skinny cornerback with solid skills coming out of high school, but was a three-star prospect because of questions about his strength. He could run with anyone but he wasn’t very strong in run support and could get pushed around a bit. He had a good showing at the U.S. Army All-America Bowl and raised his stock a bit, but we still saw him as a project and mid three-star. However, he has developed into one of the best defensive back prospects for the 2019 NFL Draft so far and has lived up to the hype this past season.

Recruiting: A few days before National Signing Day, Murphy committed to Washington over Arizona State, Texas A&M, USC and others. The Huskies also told Murphy he could walk-on to the basketball team if he wanted. Stats: Murphy had 58 tackles (four for loss) this season along with a team-high four interceptions, a forced fumble and 13 pass break-ups, another team high. Farrell’s take: Murphy wasn’t the biggest cornerback coming out of high school but he had good length and played bigger wide receivers very well. He was also an aggressive tackler and very instinctual, which is why we had him rated so high. He was a natural and the only thing that kept him from his fifth star was his lack of overall strength.

Recruiting: On National Signing Day, Mullen committed to Clemson over LSU and Florida State. Louisville, TCU and others were also considered. Stats: Mullen finished with 37 tackles, four for loss and two sacks this past season. He added an interception and four pass-breakups. Farrell’s take: I liked Mullen’s size and length, but thought he struggled against elite wide receivers at the U.S. Army Bowl especially when it came to double moves and shifty wide outs. He has since proven us wrong a bit, although we still had him as a high four-star. His ranking outside the Rivals100 looks a little low right now.

Recruiting: In March of his junior year, right after Notre Dame offered, Love committed to the Irish and said he knew if Notre Dame offered he’d be ready to commit. Northwestern, Boston College and others were also considered. Stats: Love had 63 tackles this past season along with one interception, three fumble recoveries and 16 pass break-ups, both team-highs. Farrell’s take: Love was a four-star prospect outside of our Rivals100 with average size but excellent instincts and ball skills. He was a smothering corner who struggled a bit with bigger receivers but was still able to make the play on the ball for the most part. He was on my freshman All-American watch list and has developed since then and could be a high draft pick. Many think he was the key to the Notre Dame defense and it’s a good argument.

TWO TO WATCH

Recruiting: Days before National Signing Day, Oruwariye committed to Penn State. He had previously been committed to Vanderbilt and then-coach James Franklin, who had since taken the Nittany Lions job. Penn State won out over the Commodores and Rutgers in the end. Stats: Oruwariye finished with 51 tackles, tied for a team-high with three interceptions and led the Nittany Lions with 12 pass break-ups this past season. He also forced a fumble. Farrell’s take: A mid-level three star, Oruwariye had very good size for a cornerback coming out but was a bit of a project. He lacked explosion and flat out speed but always had excellent ball skills. Now he’s a big defensive back who is good in run support and can body up bigger receivers.